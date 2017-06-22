Own the Podium program overemphasizes high performance: Review

Since being awarded the 2010 Vancouver Games, Canadians have been spending an increasing amount of money on the very best athletes in pursuit of Olympic and Paralympic medals. Now, a review of the federal government’s high performance sport program says that needs to change.Own the Podium, which targets $64 million of federal funds to athletes and sports with the most potential, has succeeded in the sense that Canadian athletes are winning more medals, the report released Thursday states.But it also found that the targeted funding program has destabilized the sports system with wildly fluctuating budgets where high performance funding is there one day for a sport and gone the next, along with its experienced coaches, staff and even athletes. And the short-term focus on winning medals at the next Olympics precludes the development of the next generation of athletes, putting Canada’s ability to keep winning medals in doubt.National sport organizations, coaches and athletes have been anxiously awaiting the results of this review knowing its findings could support maintaining status quo, which provides a lot of money to the most successful athletes and sports and very little to those trying to climb up the international rankings, or, possibly, a return to spreading funding more broadly as Canada did before the OTP era.“While there is support for the notion of targeted excellence funding to achieve high performance, the current targeted excellence approach, as administered by OTP, needs a major re-think and revision,” the report states.Article Continued Below“The feeling is that the balance between targeted excellence and sport development funding is not right at present, with proportionately too much spent on targeted excellence.”The federal government hired management consultants Goss Gilroy last year to review their funding approach to see if it was working and whether there were any “unintended impacts.”The review found plenty of those.