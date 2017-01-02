Packers conquer North to complete NFL playoff picture

Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half, lifting the Green Bay Packers to an NFC North-winning 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions and the NFC North title at Ford Field on Sunday night.Detroit’s Matthew Stafford connected with Anquan Boldin for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, but the Packers recovered the onside kick and Rodgers had only to kneel once to seal the victory.The 10-6 Packers closed the regular season with six straight wins — running the table as Rodgers said they would after losing four in a row midway through the season — to win the division for the fifth time in six years. Like his team, Rodgers has been perfect during the streak with 15 TD passes and no interceptions. He will lead fourth-seeded Green Bay at home against the fifth-seeded New York Giants in an NFC wild-card game next Sunday.The Lions dropped their last three contests after leading the North by two games, spoiling a shot at their first division title since 1993. They will be in the playoffs, though, for the second time in three years under coach Jim Caldwell. The sixth seeds will play at No. 3 Seattle on Saturday night.FALCONS 38, SAINTS 32: Matt Ryan bolstered his MVP credentials with a brilliant first half, throwing four touchdown passes in a home win that secured a first-round playoff bye. Ryan was 17 of 19 for 235 yards by halftime, directing the 11-5 Falcons to touchdowns on all five possessions and a commanding 35-13 lead. He finished 27 of 36 for 331 yards, leaving him with a franchise-record 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this season. Atlanta is seeded second in the NFC to Dallas. One consolation for New Orleans: Drew Brees became the first quarterback in league history to throw for 5,000 yards five times. He was 29 of 50 for 350 yards, giving him 5,208 on the season. His 471 completions also set an NFL record.Article Continued BelowGIANTS 19, REDSKINS 10: Facing an opponent with nothing to play for, Washington blew a chance to make the playoffs. With some help, the Redskins could have advanced with a win. Instead, Kirk Cousins was intercepted twice in the second half by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Washington, at 8-7-1, goes into an off-season filled with questions.CHIEFS 37, CHARGERS 27: Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title and a first-round playoff bye in perhaps the final NFL game in San Diego. The 12-4 Chiefs took the division with the win and Oakland’s loss at Denver. San Diego fired coach Mike McCoy after the game.BRONCOS 24, RAIDERS 6: In a game that couldn’t have gone much worse, Oakland lost its latest starting quarterback, Matt McGloin, to a shoulder injury, then fell to a team with nothing to play for. Later, several Denver players said coach Gary Kubiak will be stepping down for health reasons. Combined with Kansas City’s win over San Diego, the Raiders squandered the AFC West title and the first-round bye that went with it — and instead fell to the No. 5 seed. Now, they are a wild card with a rookie third-stringer, Connor Cook, as their only fully healthy quarterback. Oakland is at Houston next weekend.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx