Packers give Cowboys boot after Aaron Rodgers Half Mary in final seconds

ARLINGTON, TEXAS—This time it was a catch, and another win for the Green Bay Packers.Call it a “Half Mary” from Aaron Rodgers.Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline, and Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Packers to the NFC championship game with their eighth consecutive win while thwarting a huge Dallas rally in a 34-31 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday.The throw on the run from Rodgers to Cook — confirmed on review — wasn’t nearly as debatable as Dez Bryant’s famous catch that wasn’t in the Cowboys’ divisional round loss to Green Bay two years ago.Cook kept both feet inbounds with a knee just above the ground out of bounds.Article Continued BelowIt came after the Cowboys tied the game twice in the final five minutes behind rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.It was the third field goal of more than 50 yards in the final 1:38 — two from Crosby and one from Dallas’ Dan Bailey. Crosby had to make the winner twice after Dallas coach Jason Garrett called timeout before the first attempt.Rodgers, who sparked last week’s wild-card win over the New York Giants with another Hail Mary before halftime, is headed to an MVP showdown with Atlanta’s Matt Ryan next Sunday. It will be his third NFC title game — all on the road.

