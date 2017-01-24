Pacman Jones embarrassed and remorseful after police release video of arrest

Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones has apologized through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest.“Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January,” the statement said. “Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis.”The statement from attorneys Timothy Schneider and Alex Triantafilou that was released Monday night says that Jones “sincerely apologizes” to the officers, Bengals organization and the fans. It adds that Jones is committed to counselling and anger management.He was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the night after Cincinnati’s season ended with a 6-9-1 record. The 33-year-old cornerback was charged for the confrontation and for allegedly spitting on a nurse as he was processed at the county jail.Cincinnati police released a video on Monday showing Jones’ behaviour in the back seat of a police car as he was taken to the jail. Jones asks what charges he’s facing and when he’s told two misdemeanours, he unleashes a stream of profanity toward the police officers.Article Continued BelowAt one point, Jones tells one: “I hope you die tomorrow.”The Bengals took the unusual step of issuing an apology; the team usually declines comment on pending legal cases.“We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behaviour,” the team said. “The behaviour in the video is not what we expect from our players. The club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology. However, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”