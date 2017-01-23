Pairs champs will take the risk, but only if they get the reward: DiManno

OTTAWA—Scoring has always been the bane of figure skating.Ditching the 6.0 format for a quantifiable points earned and deducted system has merely shifted the axis of skepticism — and with its emphasis on hold-and-change directives, in my view, dulled the sport gravely.Well over a century since its establishment, the International Skating Union should have a better grasp of fundamental matters such as the base value of elements.The under-rating of a throw triple Axel, for example, has convinced Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford to delete that tour de force manoeuvre from their short program after landing it cleanly for the first time in competition just last fall, at Skate Canada. Among elite pair teams, only Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot continue to perform the trick.High risk, not-so-high reward is the problem.Article Continued Below“The throw triple Lutz we landed in the short here got 6.9,” points out Duhamel, who with Radford — and without that Axel — captured a record sixth successive title at the Canadian figure skating championships on the weekend. “The throw triple Axel that we landed at Skate Canada got 7.2. I can tell you that landing that throw triple Axel was more than point-three harder than landing that throw triple Lutz.“It can’t be that way,’’ she continues in exasperation. “It’s impossible. It’s frustrating and I don’t see things are going to change in our career. But we’re going to keep trying and keep fighting so that they can be changed for future generations — so that pairs do feel like it’s worth it to push themselves out of the box and to try different things and be creative.”Duhamel, among the most athletic of pair skaters, points to the illogical history that has rendered the toughest jump for all skaters — the triple Axel, in her case executed while arcing through the air, flung by Radford — not worth the training and tension and disruption to the rest of the program, as the marks are now parsed.