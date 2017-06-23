Paris shows off in race against Los Angeles for 2024 Olympic Games

PARIS—High-divers plunged into the River Seine, trampoline athletes somersaulted inside the Petit Palais art museum and runners raced on a floating track as Paris turned some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports on Friday in hopes of wowing the International Olympic Committee.With Paris competing against Los Angeles to host the 2024 Olympics, bid organizers hoped the two-day festival of more than 30 sports would help showcase the French capital’s suitability for the games.Divers demonstrated their skills from boards installed on the Alexandre III bridge that spans the Seine, as kayakers also paddled on the river.Read more: 2026 Winter Games would cost Calgary $4.6 billion: bid exploration committeeArticle Continued BelowCanadian soccer’s 2020 vision: Olympic gold, then female coach: FeschukThree-on-three basketball a solid Olympic additionIn the Petit Palais, trampoline athletes bounced skyward toward the museum’s ornate ceiling murals. Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner and other French sports stars raced for fun in a 100-metre dash on a temporary track floating on the Seine.