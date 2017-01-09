Passion for bobsledding slippery slope for Canadian Rissling

In sports lore, winning comes down to physical excellence, commitment to training and gritty effort in competition. But long before any of that has a chance to show itself, success in sports often comes down to money.In the early days, it takes parents who can afford equipment, fees and travel — and later on, in the case of an Olympic sport such as bobsled, the willingness to set aside a normal career path and continue to pay to compete.That’s why Alysia Rissling, who has a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology, chooses to wait tables for a living.“It’s the fastest money you can make without the commitment to a schedule,” the 28-year-old says.Article Continued BelowHer one and only commitment right now is to bobsledding, and piloting a sled down an icy track, she’s come to discover, is a costly enterprise.“If I would have known how much this sport would cost me, in terms of sacrifice for my long-term career goals and actual costs, I would never have got into it,” she says. “But I got into it, and the more I got into it (the more) I fell in love with the sport and everything else got put on the back burner.”That’s why she doubled down ahead of this season, her first on the World Cup circuit, and bought a bobsled she felt was fast enough to give her a chance to be competitive.

