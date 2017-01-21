OTTAWA—Somewhere along the line, Patrick Chan lost part of himself.The snap-your-fingers easy part of skating and competing, when it all felt so effortless and organic.If the eight-time national men’s champion hopes to recapture that mental insouciance— and a ninth title to go with it — at the Canadian figure skating championships, it will have to be in Saturday’s free program.The just-turned 26-year-old is comfortably in first place following Friday evening’s short program effort, with a healthy score of 91.50. But the thrice world champion was clearly a bit off his jumping game, a bit on edge, over-rotating the opening quad toe-triple toe combination, which struck out the back end of the manoeuvre — though he appended a second jump to a later triple Lutz to compensate for the missed required element — and then stepped out of a triple Axel.Tatty, for Chan.Article Continued Below“A little high in the upper body,” he explained of the wonky landings. “After I popped out of the Axel, to settle myself, I just told myself: ‘It’s okay, remain focused, don’t get those extra deductions.“Whether you’re experienced or not, there’s still that little shock factor when I stepped out of the toe. Especially when you feel good in the air. But it’s experience where you can keep everything calm and relaxed going to the next element.“I was able to keep the anxiety pretty low.”