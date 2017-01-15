Patrick Chan puts head before the feet in search of skating gold: DIManno

Patrick Chan is on edge.Specifically, the back inside edge of his skating blade — launching point of the quadruple Salchow, a high-leverage jump that the 26-year-old landed cleanly for the first time in competition at the Grand Prix final last month.As if a couple of quad toes wasn’t challenging enough. But toe jumps — thrusting off the toe-pick at the front of the blade — are so 15 minutes ago.Toe-jumps, even those that go around four times, are “easier” than blade jumps because of the propulsion obtained by planting and leaping. With blade jumps the skater essentially uses knee bend to get aloft. It’s a fluid motion.“Never did I believe, if you asked me four years ago, that I would be landing a quad Sal or putting it in the long program,” Chan was saying in a telephone conference call teeing up this week’s Canadian figure skating championships in Ottawa. “I wouldn’t believe it.”Article Continued BelowBut you can’t stand on your laurels in this sport, not when the newest generation of elite male skaters is pushing the boundaries of gravity and athleticism on ice. The landscape shifted immensely while Chan took a year-and-a-half hiatus, returning to a full competitive schedule only this past season and finding himself rudely usurped as a sterling standard among men. Although, in truth, that moment of eclipse occurred in Sochi when Chan’s dream of Olympic glory was thwarted by Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu.So breaking his quad Sal maiden was the apogee of Chan’s career in 2016. Except the rest of his free skate in Marseilles, his most ambitious ever, was rather a mess, with three falls, resulting in a fifth-place finish out of six competitors.And so he fretted. Poised on a different kind of edge, more inside his head than in the technical composition of his performance. For the first time in Chan’s career, at the urging of new coach Marina Zoueva, he has been consulting with a sports psychologist. “I think that’s important to try. Especially now in my career, I really want to leave no stone unturned. Whether it helps or it doesn’t help — that’s what Marina said, try it, go for it. I’m really up to any suggestions at this point. To keep up with the other skaters, I really need to look at every angle.’’

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx