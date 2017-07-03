Patrick Marleau proof Maple Leafs are playing in the here and now: Feschuk

Before he became a Maple Leaf on Sunday, Patrick Marleau hemmed and hawed. And you can understand why the decision was difficult. Yes, the Maple Leafs offered Marleau a whopper of a three-year contract worth an annual average of $6.25 million — an impressive haul for a man who will turn 38 in September, and one that came complete with a full no-movement clause. But until Sunday the San Jose Sharks were the only NHL team Marleau had ever known. He was drafted by the Sharks, second overall, 20 years ago last month. He is San Jose’s all-time leader in games played and goals and points. So contemplating a move from Silicon Valley to the centre of the hockey universe, considering Marleau also had to take into account the feelings of his wife and four children, had to be complicated stuff.“I think I’ve worn out a few carpets pacing around the house, trying to make this decision the past few days,” Marleau said Sunday.Related:Kyle Lowry has another chance to silence his critics: ArthurBut you know who didn’t hem and haw about Marleau coming to Toronto? Leafs coach Mike Babcock, who knows Marleau from Canada’s gold-medal runs at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, and who’d been pushing hard for Marleau’s acquisition. Marleau is the kind of uber-experienced consummate professional that Babcock values highly; the kind of guy who “knows where to stand,” as the coach loves to say. Article Continued BelowAnd so Marleau’s presence in Toronto says a lot. It says, for one, that Babcock generally gets what Babcock wants. Earlier this year, with the Leafs on the verge of making the playoffs, Babcock advocated for the acquisition of Brian Boyle and Boyle’s 100 career playoff games. Toronto GM Lou Lamoriello burned a second-round pick to make it happen, even if Boyle was a short-term rental now employed in New Jersey. And still Babcock made repeated references during the playoffs to the relative inexperience of his young team.Now, only a few months removed from playing five overtime games with the Washington Capitals in a six-game first-round near-miss, this past weekend’s free-agent haul says the Maple Leafs are tripling down on the value of been-there, done-that leadership.Not that Marleau — a prized winger on one of the great underachieving teams of a generation — can claim to be synonymous with playoff success. Eight of his 17 trips to the post-season, including his most recent one, have ended in first-round defeats. Still, Marleau is an incredibly durable player who has appeared in 199 career playoff games. And when you combine his work with the resumes of Toronto’s two other free-agent pickups — forward Dominic Moore and defenceman Ron Hainsey, both 36 — you get an incoming trio of oldsters who’ve played a combined 301 post-season contests.