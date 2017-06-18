Patrick Reed has big day at U.S. Open

ERIN, WIS.—Patrick Reed has always been at his best when he’s been playing for his country. Playing for his country’s championship suited him quite well, too, on Saturday.One of America’s top Ryder Cup players drenched himself in red, white and blue — including the pants with the “USA” logo that he wore at Hazeltine last year — then plowed his way through Erin Hills over the third round of the U.S. Open.He shot 7-under 65 to finish at 8 under. It would have been the round of the day had Justin Thomas not shot 63, matching the best number ever posted at a major. Thomas finished at 11 under, one shot behind third-round leader Brian Harman.The 26-year-old Reed, who has posted six wins and earned seven points for the United States over the last two Ryder Cups, has not been able to find the same success at the majors. He’s never had a top-10 finish.He is in the mix now, in large part, he thinks, because he didn’t press too hard.Article Continued Below“My first two years, every time I got to the majors, I worked too hard Monday through Wednesday, and by Saturday, I was tired,” he said. “And then, also, I was living and dying by every golf shot, every putt and everything. Coming into this year, I was just like, ‘It’s another golf tournament. Show up. Do what you do on a normal event and just play golf.’”But if he was trying to be low-key, it certainly didn’t show — either by how he played or what he wore.He said his wife, Justine, his mother-in-law and sister-in-law are his wardrobe consultants for the week, and they chose red, white and blue for the national championship.