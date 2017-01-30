Patriots, Gronk, Gronkowski, TV, businessSidelined NFL star Gronkowski takes TV gig

HOUSTON—While his Patriots teammates are dealing with the business of trying to win another Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski is handling business of another sort.The sidelined tight end produced and starred in an online TV series that basically is “Shark Tank For Jocks.” And while Gronk can be an overwhelming force on the football field, he’s something of a novice at the television game.Now, Gronk is spreading his enterprising wings with the Wednesday night “MVP” series on Verizon’s Go90 mobile TV network. The show allows entrepreneurs to widen awareness of their brands by presenting their product or service to the all-star panel.The program offers an inside look at how sports stars such as Antonio Brown, Kevin Durant and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk get connected with brands people see and use every day.“It’s a chance to be with the athletes and see what their minds are thinking, and the opportunities they get,” Gronkowski says, “and to talk about what other type of sports guys do, to collaborate with that. Just going on the show and having a good time and possibly seeing the products we endorse succeed.Article Continued Below“It’s great value for me to be on the show, meeting other athletes and potential business partners.”Gronk and the other athletes taped the shows in less than a week last summer. To him, it was an excellent chance to branch out and prepare for when football no longer is his livelihood.“When the opportunity is right, when I’m in the off-season and have a whole day to myself, a week to myself, I’ll check out those business opportunities, and maybe some TV shows, and possibly hop on,” he says. “Football will not be around forever.