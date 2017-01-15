Patriots reach AFC title game for sixth straight year

FOXBOROUGH, MASS.—The New England Patriots are headed back to a familiar spot: the AFC championship game.Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown reception, a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, and a late one-yard touchdown to help the Patriots hold off the Houston Texans 34-16 on Saturday night and advance to an NFL-record sixth straight conference title game.Lewis became the fifth Patriots player to score three touchdowns in a playoff game. He’s also the first player in the Super Bowl era to score on a rush, a catch and a kick return in a post-season game.The Patriots (15-2) survived a gritty effort by the Texans’ top-ranked defence, which intercepted Brady twice. Houston’s special teams also forced a third turnover.But the Texans (10-8) couldn’t find enough traction on offence to take full advantage of the Patriots’ mistakes, settling for field goals on both of Brady’s picks.Article Continued BelowNew England led just 17-13 at the half, but pushed its lead to 24-13 early in the third quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Brady to James White.Houston’s Brock Osweiler was intercepted three times after that, and the Texans managed only a field goal the rest of game.It was the first breakout game of the season for Lewis, who spent the first eight games of the season on injured reserve recovering from off-season surgery on his left knee.

