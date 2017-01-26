Patriots will test Falcons on both sides of ball

The Seahawks carried a stout defence into the Georgia Dome against the Falcons, but they lacked the manpower to match the home team’s scoring. The Packers potentially could keep up, but their defence was overmatched. Both opponents had Super Bowl pedigree.The Falcons smashed both of those opponents to earn a trip to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 in Houston. But now, for the first time in the playoffs, the Falcons will face an opponent that has everything.The Patriots have been very good on offence all season. They were above-average on defence during the regular season and have been even better in the playoffs. And no coach/quarterback duo in football comes close matching the Super Bowl experience of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.The Falcons have been the best offensive team in football all season, and their defence has made steady improvement. After the Falcons beat the Packers in the NFC championship game, and before they knew their Super Bowl opponent, All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones said they would win it all if they maintained their level of play.“Because at the end of the day it doesn’t matter about who we are playing and what (they) are doing,” Jones said. “It’s all about us. If we go out there and don’t have any mistakes or things setting us back, most definitely (we will win).”Article Continued BelowTo do so, the Falcons will have to defeat the most balanced opponent they will have faced this post-season.During the regular season, the Patriots ranked No. 2 on offence and No. 16 on defence in the efficiency metrics developed by Football Outsiders. None of the NFC teams that qualified for the playoffs ranked above average on offence and defence.The Patriots beat two very good defensive teams, Houston and Pittsburgh, to get to the Super Bowl. In those two games the Patriots averaged 6.6 yards per play and scored on 13 of 25 possessions (not including one in which they ran out the clock).

