Penguins capture second straight Stanley Cup: Arthur

NASHVILLE—Every other game was a blowout, but not this one. No, this one was one of those tightrope duels where one side could fall a little, and the other one could fall all the way into October, when they would have to start the climb towards the highest tightrope all over again. Whatever else Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final was, it was tense.And that meant it was awfully imperfect, too, in a way that will ring through the years. The one shot Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray didn’t stop didn’t count because an official screwed up, and given that mulligan he simply wouldn’t let the Nashville Predators score. And with 1:35 left the veteran Penguin Chris Kunitz gained the zone and controlled the play, strangely, almost in slow motion. He got the puck to Justin Schultz, and his point shot hit the end boards and the back of the net and Patric Hornqvist slapped at it and it hit Pekka Rinne’s back and bounced in. The arena was in shock.Nashville challenged for goaltender interference; they were denied. It was an ugly, weird goal, on a night where the officials messed the whole thing up. But it counted. Carl Hagelin got an empty-netter and the fans littered the ice with towels and debris, and booed as the Penguins celebrated. Pittsburgh beat the Predators 2-0, and won its second consecutive Stanley Cup.It was a bad ending. A straightforward win would have been better. But that’s hockey.Outside downtown Nashville was a yellow-and-white madhouse, with an estimated 100,000 people gathered, partly because of the CMA Music Festival, and country star Luke Bryan did a pre-game media session before going out to perform from the roof of the iconic bar Tootsie’s, where among other things he attempted to lead a “Crosby is a sissy” chant. That chant popped up briefly in the first period, too. It was the best of hockey fandom, and some of the worst, all in one place.Article Continued BelowInside, the Predators kept P.K. Subban away from the media for a third straight day, after he taunted and cursed Sidney Crosby with his bad breath/Listerine schtick. There were strong whispers that Subban’s teammates were mightily displeased, especially after Crosby was terrific in Game 4 and nuclear in Game 5. Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis played in extreme discomfort due to a Game 5 injury, but he played. Of course he played. You wait your whole hockey life for a chance like this.And what they got was an even, fast game. The ice was bad, probably because it was sweat-through-your-pants hot outside. Both teams got chances, but it was the first period of the series that ended scoreless.Then, in the second, a burst of insanity. The Predators were buzzing, and Filip Forsberg got loose for a shot that Murray might have held for a half-second before it squirted into the crease, where Nashville’s Colton Sissons poked it in. Looked like a goal.