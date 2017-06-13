Penguins Marc-Andre Fleury likely joining new NHL team

NASHVILLE—Matt Murray prides himself on staying in the moment, on thinking about the next shot or save, on not getting too caught up in any one thing.He couldn’t help himself here.Not when Marc-Andre Fleury located him post-game and handed him the Stanley Cup, way before Murray ever expected to receive it following the Penguins’ 2-0 win over the Predators in Game 6 of the final Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.“I was hanging out, and he came over,” Murray recalled. “I thought he was going to somebody else.”Read more:Article Continued BelowPenguins capture second straight Stanley Cup: ArthurNHL reveals true colours in change of seasons: CoxFleury wasn’t. And the gesture had Murray’s voice cracking a bit when he discussed it afterward.