Penguins regain scoring touch on home ice

PITTSBURGH—Down but not out and facing elimination for the first time this playoffs, P.K. Subban says the Nashville Predators have a lot of hockey left to play."Real hockey starts now," said Subban. "We're in the Stanley Cup final."Yes, but it barely looked that way Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins simply dominated Nashville, winning Game 5 by a score of 6-0 and taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. "They executed. We didn't execute well enough to have success," said Subban. "That's a championship team over there. They know what they have to do, they know what's at stake. "We have to turn the page and get ready for Game 6. We will be better. Our season is at stake. That's it. But the real hockey starts now."Game 6 is Sunday in Nashville in a series where the home team has won every game.