Peter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France for elbowing Mark Cavendish

VITTEL, FRANCE—One day Peter Sagan was twirling his fingers and celebrating victory.A day later, the world champion from Slovakia — one of the sport's biggest stars — was disqualified from the Tour de France.Sagan was sent home Tuesday for causing a serious crash in a chaotic sprint finish that left Mark Cavendish needing treatment for his injuries and further examinations in a hospital.About 50 metres from the end of Stage 4, Sagan elbowed Cavendish, who was squeezed against the barriers to his right, out of the way.Cavendish slammed into the barriers and two other riders plowed over the British sprint specialist, a winner of 30 Tour stages."We have decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the 2017 Tour de France after the tumultuous sprint here in Vittel, where he endangered several riders, including Mark Cavendish and others who were involved in the crash," race jury president Philippe Marien of the UCI said.Marien said they were applying UCI race rules that allow them to disqualify riders in "serious cases."