Phil Mickelson to miss U.S. Open for first time since 1993

ERIN, WIS.—Phil Mickelson withdrew from the U.S. Open a little more than an hour after the sun climbed over Erin Hills, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California and make his Thursday afternoon tee time.This is the first time Mickelson has missed the U.S. Open since he failed to qualify in 1993.Roberto Diaz of Mexico, the next alternate in line, took his place and at least was allowed to get some rest. Diaz had to be at Erin Hills for the 6:45 a.m. start and wait until Mickelson's tee time at 2:20 p.m. in case anyone else had pulled out with injury.Mickelson had been holding out hope that with the potential of storms over Wisconsin, there might be a long enough delay that he could still make his tee time. His daughter, Amanda, is the class president at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, Calif., and was to give the commencement speech.