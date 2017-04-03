Philadelphia Flyers Ron Hextall named Canadas GM for world championship

CALGARY—Ron Hextall has been named Canada’s general manager for the 2017 world hockey championship.Hockey Canada announced its management team for the tournament in a release Monday. Hextall will be joined by assistant GM Sean Burke, as well as Hockey Canada vice-president Scott Salmond and director of player personnel Larry Carriere.Hextall was part of Canada’s management team at the 2014 world championship and competed for Canada as a player in 1992.The former star Philadelphia goaltender was named executive vice-president and general manager of the Flyers prior to the 2014-15 NHL season after rejoining the organization in 2013 as assistant general manager and director of hockey operations.Prior to that, Hextall logged seven seasons as the vice-president and assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, where he helped the team capture the Stanley Cup in 2012.Article Continued BelowRead more: NHL won’t go to 2018 Olympics in PyeongchangHe appeared in 608 games as a player, amassing 296 wins and helping the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup final in 1987 and 1997.Burke is wrapping up his first season with the Montreal Canadiens as a professional scout. His international experience in management includes serving as general manager of Canada’s 2016 Spengler Cup championship-winning team. He was also part of two world-championship-winning teams, as director of player development in 2016 and as part of the management group in 2015.