Picking and choosing: Well take Connor McDavid as MVP and Auston Matthews as top rookie

LAS VEGAS—Could Auston Matthews and Mike Babcock go 2-for-2, giving the Maple Leafs a sweep of the awards they are up for? Quite probably. Here’s a look at which players and coaches are up for awards, who The Star thinks should win, and the odds from Bodog.Hart Trophy(Voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association)Connor McDavid (2-to-13) will make his claim as the most valuable player in the NHL. That probably won’t sit well with Sidney Crosby (4-to-1), but he’ll have to make do with his third Stanley Cup and second Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (11-to-1) is a finalist, happy to get a free trip to Vegas.Norris TrophyArticle Continued Below(Voting by the PHWA)The oddsmakers say San Jose’s Brent Burns (1-to-5) will be named top defenceman for his 29-goal season, but The Star says Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson (5-to-2) should take home his second Norris. He single-handedly carried the Senators into the playoffs. The time will come for Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (25-to-1).Vezina Trophy