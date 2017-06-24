Pillar makes adjustments on and off the field: DiManno

KANSAS CITY—Between a slur and slump, Kevin Pillar is in a hard place.Just don’t suggest that the emotional trauma of the former is in any way responsible for the latter.“I don’t think traumatized is the right word. Obviously it affected me. But there’s no correlation between what happened and my performance on the field, between what I said and what I’ve done since.“It’s just a coincidence of timing. I don’t use it as an excuse for what I’m going through on the field right now.” Well, maybe. Although, to a Blue Jays clubhouse observer, Pillar has seemed uncharacteristically low-key since a homophobic insult hiccupped out of his mouth back in mid-May — which stunned and mortified him more than anybody else because he can’t recall ever uttering such language before. But he did it in full lip-reading televised coverage after, in Pillar’s assessment, he’d been quick-pitched by Atlanta reliever Jason Motte, the (non-gay) target of his f-flip, and not the common four-letter Anglo-Saxon F-word.Article Continued BelowFor which a deeply distressed Pillar unreservedly apologized, accepting without quibble a two-game suspension meted out by GM Ross Atkins, who flew to Atlanta expressly for the purpose of handling the situation.Now, Pillar isn’t remotely homophobic. It’s telling, though, that in the heat of the moment his subconscious pulled out a scornful, hurtful taunt. Which suggests – and Pillar is hardly alone in this – how deeply embedded is the subtext of sissifying, as a sneer, in sports.Naturally, Pillar was crucified by the social media mob. Though not in any head-bashing way by most LGBTQ activists and community groups, who took the high road and treated the incident as an educational moment.