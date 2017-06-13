Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon has an answer to cancer scare

Jameson Taillon thought he could explain the early symptoms.The occasional groin pain this off-season might have been from lifting too much on leg day, or maybe a minor re-aggravation of a hernia injury he had two years earlier. The 25-year-old right-hander alerted the Pirates’ training staff to his migraine headaches in spring training, but those went away in time.The strangest part was the way sleep started disrupting his deliberate morning routine. Taillon typically rises around 8 a.m. to make breakfast and brew coffee. A few times in April, though, Taillon told teammates he had slept 10 or 11 hours the previous night and still was exhausted. They supposed it could have been because of baseball’s wacky early-season schedule.“If I’m sleeping in too long, there’s a problem,” Taillon said last week, around the time he learned he would pitch Monday at PNC Park, exactly five weeks after surgery for testicular cancer.Taillon could not explain the lump. After discovering a mass on one of his testicles May 2 while in his Cincinnati hotel room, Taillon searched the Internet for solutions. The results scared him.Article Continued Below“I think your mind has a natural tendency to wander,” Taillon said. “For me, I kind of compare it to this: If someone calls me and I miss the call, I immediately don’t think much of it. There’s a million reasons why this person could call me today. If they call back or if I don’t call them back right away, I start thinking of all the reasons why they called me. I start worrying more.“In this case, I initially started WebMDing, which is dangerous. I started wandering. At first I didn’t think much of it. Over time I started to think, man, something isn’t right.”The next night, Taillon endured one of the worst starts of his career, yielding two three-run home runs in the Cincinnati Reds’ 7-2 win. Taillon said physically he was still strong, so he doesn’t shift blame, but he admits now his health might have been on his mind.