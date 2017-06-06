Pittsburgh is just two games away from winning Stanley Cup. But so is Nashville

PITTSBURGH—Let’s say it: The Pittsburgh Penguins, defending Stanley Cup champs, winners of the first two games of the Stanley Cup final, second-best record in the league and they beat the best guys, are underdogs. Yes, the series is tied 2-2. Yes, Nashville needs to win a game in Pittsburgh to win the series. Yes, if Nashville wins the Cup in Game 6 at home, while the CMA Music Festival is in town, well, the hangover might last the summer. Just stay inside with a cool compress on your forehead, and have some hot fried chicken and lemonade.But after four games, the Nashville Predators are 10 minutes from a sweep. Ten bad minutes, spread over two games, when their goaltender suddenly fell apart and the bounces went the other way, all at the same time. Nashville is without its No. 1 centre, and Pittsburgh got better in Game 4, and they still got rolled. Through four games, the Predators are getting about 56 per cent of the available shot attempts at 5-on-5. That, in hockey, is one hell of an advantage.“Our guys were pretty confident after Game 2,” said Nashville coach Peter Laviolette. “I know it’s a nasty hole to be in, but we really liked the way we played in Game 1. We thought we played a real competitive game in Game 2. Could have had results in both those games.”In other words, Nashville knows the score, or thinks it does. The Predators have more speed at the back end than Pittsburgh does, which is like saying that Nashville has more country music playing in bars than Pittsburgh does. As a result, the Penguins have been trying to figure out how to do things like get the puck up the ice and score on the power play. (The Penguins are 1-16 on the power play in the series and the one came at the very end of a 5-on-3.)If this were last year’s Penguins team, with No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang and a pile more health, this series would be different. In order of ice time in the final, here is Pittsburgh’s defence: Brian Dumoulin, Ron Hainsey, Olli Maatta, Trevor Daley, Justin Schultz and Ian Cole. Article Continued BelowPut it another way: Sidney Crosby is second on the Penguins in ice time in the first four games. Forwards don’t do that if you have any kind of big-time defencemen — ever. Consider: Schultz was the team’s leader in ice time in Game 1 against Ottawa before he got hurt in Game 2, and he hasn’t been used the same way since coming back. Maatta only returned for the last game of the regular season after missing nearly two months with a broken hand. Daley missed the end of the Washington series and the start of the conference final back from a lower-body injury. Dumoulin is presumably better than he was when he was falling over in Game 1 against Ottawa, but is still believed to be short of healthy. So, Hainsey and Cole are the only ones we can safely presume are both relatively healthy and in rhythm. Only one of them is 36. It’s a minor miracle Pittsburgh got this far. But they just need two wins to become the first team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in nearly 20 years. That’s all.