Poirier and Gilles dancing on the edge at skate nationals: DiManno

OTTAWA—Shadow-dancing: Arms empty, a lonely solo twizzle, eyes staring intensely into blank space.This is what happens when your partner is back at the hotel, tossing her cookies.Piper Gilles, battling a sudden stomach virus, couldn't budge far from the porcelain throne. Which left Paul Poirier doing the tango-for-one during their practice slot Thursday at TD Place."We think it's the flu and right now we're just taking it practice by practice," reported Poirier, who — knock wood — has yet to display any similar symptoms.They do live inside each other's pockets, ice dance teams, breathe in one another's face, incessantly hold hands.But they've done sickly run-throughs of their program in the past, so Poirier was not anticipating — knock more wood — having to withdraw from the Canadian figure skating championships, with ice dancers teed up to compete their short routines Friday afternoon. "It's really just a matter of getting as much energy and fluid and food back into her body (as possible) before tomorrow."It looked rather silly of course; Poirier out there on the ice, with an imaginary partner, in a skating discipline that relies so heavily on synchronized movement."I tried to focus on the parts that are more solo skating. Especially with the free dance this year being a tango, it's very reactionary. A lot of my movements don't make sense without her there and aren't actually possible.''