Predators, Penguins adamant fatigue is not an issue in Stanley Cup final

PITTSBURGH—A long run to last year’s Stanley Cup win, a short summer, a World Cup, a grinding regular season and now another long run to the Cup final.The likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin ought to be exhausted, running on adrenaline if not on fumes, but they are not.“When you come this far you feel good,” said Crosby. “I feel good. You just keep going. There’s a lot of motivation here.”The Penguins and Nashville Predators are tied 2-2 in the Stanley Cup final, with Game 5 set for Thursday in Pittsburgh. In a series as close as this, the difference could come down to intangibles, like which team is better rested, or which team is hungrier for victory.Crosby, of course, is the voice of the Penguins, and as such is the voice of reason, the voice of belief, the voice of motivation.Article Continued BelowMalkin, meanwhile, has turned into something of a clown prince, holding media scrums as big as Crosby’s and often for longer. Asked the same question about a short summer and whether the long season has been exhausting, Malkin offered a slightly different take.“We had a short summer but it was a fun summer,” said Malkin.“When you win, it’s so much fun. I know people say we’re tired, but (the Predators are) tired too. So it’s not like only we’re tired. It’s just only thinking of playoff life.