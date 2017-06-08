Predators Stanley Cup drive built on David Poiles trades

PITTSBURGH—Nashville Predators general manager David Poile is not afraid to make a deal.He drafted and developed the likes of defencemen Ryan Suter, Shea Weber and Seth Jones — a blue line core other teams would drool for — and they are all gone. Suter left as a free agent. Weber was traded for P.K. Subban. Jones was gone for help up front, in the form of Ryan Johansen.“We’re very fortunate,” said Poile. “When I look at what’s taken place, it’s remarkable we were able to trade the three players that you just mentioned and still have arguably one of the best defences in the National Hockey League. “All that credit goes to (assistant GM) Paul Fenton, (chief amateur scout) Jeff Kealty, our amateur scouts, in terms of them providing us and me specifically with the tools to make those big trades, the three names you just mentioned. That’s a huge wow that we were able to do that and still be competitive at the defensive position.”He has one terrific steal of a trade on the roster, pilfering top scorer Filip Forsberg — then just a prospect — in 2013 from Washington for a journeyman winger Martin Erat, who did little for the Caps in his tenure there.Article Continued BelowThere was also the trade everyone talked about at the Stanley Cup Final — James Neal from the Penguins for Patric Hornqvist. Scoring for grit.This year, Poile added depth players in the run-up to the playoffs — P.A. Parenteau, Vern Fiddler and Cody McLeod — while using the minors to develop and promote the likes of Frederick Gaudreau and Colton Sissons.Poile is a worthy candidate for 2017’s executive of the year, up against Peter Chiarelli of the Edmonton Oilers, and Pierre Dorion of the Ottawa Senators, two executives that turned their franchises around this season.