Predators under explicit orders to stop Crosby and Malkin: Arthur

NASHVILLE—So, the truth comes out. P.K. Subban spent three days flogging the most obviously spottable fib in hockey since We’re Not Worried About What They’re Doing, We’re Just Worried About Ourselves: that when he and Sidney Crosby exchanged pleasantries at the end of Nashville’s Game 3 win in the Stanley Cup final, Crosby told Subban that “my breath smelled bad, and I don’t know why, because I used Listerine before the game.”Subban then brought a bag stuffed with Listerine to the rink the next day, and sent out a sponsored Listerine tweet, and Crosby didn’t care for the joke and maybe didn’t get it, and probably coincidentally had two shake-the-pillars games in Game 4 and 5. And now, with Game 6 looming and the Predators facing elimination, the transcript of the conversation between the two stars has come to light. While evocative, it was not their most poetic work. Subban: “Hey, f— you.”Crosby: “Get the f— outta here.”Subban: “Hey, f— you.”Article Continued BelowCrosby: “Hey, get the f— out of here, you f—— idiot.”And, scene.Subban didn’t come out on Saturday to talk about why he trolled Crosby when the Predators were still down in the series, perhaps because the NHL couldn’t properly promote its product if you gave it every TV camera on earth and a Hollywood film crew, but the basics are clear: Crosby and Evgeni Malkin — and Phil Kessel, as a third wheel — are Pittsburgh’s best players. Nashville has to contain Pittsburgh’s best players, get in their faces and throw them off their games, or Pittsburgh’s best players will end their season and lift the Cup. That’s where we’re at.