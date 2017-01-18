President Obama Pardons MLB Great Willie McCovey For Tax Evasion

Willie McCovey just got an intentional pass. President Barack Obama granted the San Francisco Giants’ Hall of Fame power hitter clemency for tax fraud on Tuesday, USA Today reported. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama not only for this kind gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans,” McCovey, 79, said in a statement. McCovey was one of hundreds of pardons announced by the outgoing president this week. Now-deceased Dodgers Hall of Famer Duke Snider, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion on the same day in 1995, was also forgiven, The Associated Press noted. McCovey confessed to not declaring $70,000 in income ― a chunk of which came from memorabilia shows ― between 1988 and 1990, The New York Times reported. He was fined $5,000 and sentenced to two years probation. The feared left-handed slugger hit 521 home runs in a 22-year career that ended in 1980.