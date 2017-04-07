Quiet Jay Morales plans to make noise at the plate

Kendrys Morales is a quiet man, but he likes his music loud.While the 33-year-old prepares for batting practice, the portable music player by his locker fills the clubhouse with sound. Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera strolls in from the batting cage and smiles when he recognizes the tune, the early 1990s salsa hit “Por Retenerte,” by Colombian combo Los Titanes.Carrera caresses his bat like a dance partner and breaks into a two-step while the song’s heartbroken vocalist pines for one last chance with his ex-girlfriend, who has found love on the rebound.The Blue Jays and their fans are similarly dealing with the dissolution of a fruitful long-term partnership, after all-star slugger Edwin Encarnacion signed a three-year, $60-million deal with Cleveland last December. Whether they end 2017 lamenting past decisions like the protagonist in “Por Retenerte,” or moving on like his ex-girlfriend depends on whether Morales can keep producing at an age when many players decline.Like Encarnacion, Morales is expected put up healthy numbers in the middle of the Jays’ order, discouraging opponents from pitching around Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista. Two seasons ago he won a Silver Slugger award after batting .290 with 106 RBI as the Royals’ designated hitter.Article Continued BelowBut replacing Encarnacion’s production and personality are a burden Morales refuses to shoulder — but not because he’s scared of a challenge. Rather than pressure himself to fill the void Encarnacion left, Morales aims to establish his own identity in Toronto.“There’s no pressure, specifically,” Morales said in Spanish. “Everybody knows what kind of player Edwin is. He’s respected across the league…and he did good work here. He’s excellent, but in my mind, I’m not thinking about that.”