Racing Roundup: Are IndyCar, F1 serious about driver head protection? Jacques Villeneuve speaks out on F1 as he should; Monster Energy suggests changes coming to NASCAR racing; Bell wins Chili Bowl, other results

Last week, IndyCar issued some drawings of what their 2018-2020 body kit will look like and the first thing that struck me – and others – is the lack of any hint of head protection for the drivers.Formula One doesn’t have anything to write home about in this area either. The “halo” that appeared on a couple of cars early last year – you know, the circular thing that started behind the driver’s shoulders and went out and around the front of the cockpit exactly at eye level (and what was that about?) – seems to have vanished.You have to wonder if it wasn’t really designed to show some governments and courts that F1 was serious about protecting its drivers when maybe it wasn’t all that serious. . .I believe that head protection for racing drivers is now on a par with concussion protection for NFL and NHL players. For leagues and sanctioning bodies to ignore that is to do so at their peril.I know that IndyCar president of competition Jay Frye said at the Detroit auto show that the company is looking at “a windscreen or a halo-type application” to provide better head protection for the drivers. He added that, “We’re full-speed ahead designing and developing as soon as possible.”Article Continued BelowSo why not have a hint of something in those drawings? Nothing is cast in stone when it comes to those things; you can always change them. But to send around drawings of what the new body kit will look like and have the cockpit still as open as it’s always been is curious.Look, if IndyCar wants to promote its drivers as gladiators, and the drivers are happy to go along with that, so be it. Same with F1. This is appealing to some people and if the two top open-cockpit organizations in the world want to leave well enough alone, that’s their businessBut don’t get upset, then, the next time a driver dies because he or she goes into a wall or a post head-first and is killed – particularly when there is a solution at hand.

