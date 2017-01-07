Racing Roundup: Hinchcliffe and other IndyCar stars test for Rolex 24 at Daytona; Horst Petermann dies; Supercross season starts Saturday on FOX Sports Racing

This is just a roundup of all things (or a lot of things about) motor sport going into 2017. Many of these topics will be discussed further as we head on down the line:The IMSA Roar before the 24 is being held at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. It will be the last testing session before the race Jan. 28-29 when 55 cars are expected to start the 55th renewal of the race.Dario Franchitti has been named Grand Marshal of the event. And Max Angelelli announced Friday that the “24” will be his last race and he will retire when they throw the checkers. James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, who finished second in the recent Dancing With The Stars competition (and he should have won, but how does a Canadian auto racer beat an American Olympic gymnastics champion in an Olympic year in a U.S. television competition? Answer: impossible) will be looking to finish first in a Mazda DPi at the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona.Hinch and another IndyCar Series pilot, Spencer Pigott, were added to the Mazda lineup this week. Hinchcliffe (a.k.a. the Mayor of Hinchtown) will co-drive with regular Mazda drivers Joel Miller and Tom Long. Pigott will be the third driver of a second Mazda team with Jonathan Bomarito and Nunez. Other IndyCar drivers include Tony Kanaan, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal while NASCAR will be represented by Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson.Article Continued BelowOf particular local interest will be the Alegra Motorsports GTD Porsche entry featuring GT3 Cup Challenge champions Jesse Lazare of Montreal and Daniel Morad of Toronto and the father-and-son team of Michael de Quesada and Carlos de Quesada. The team is being sponsored by Porsche Centre Oakville. As mentioned above, we’ll have more on this car and these drivers closer to the race.Sad news. Horst Petermann, a member of the Deutscher Automobil Club (DAC), a Porsche stalwart and veteran of three (maybe more) 24 Hours of Daytona endurance races, died at the end of December.Horst was one of those post-war German immigrants who helped to build sports-car racing in Canada. Rudy Bartling, Fritz Hochreuter, Rainer Brezinka, Klaus Bartels, Ludwig Heimrath and Horst Kroll were some of the others. Many of them worked for Volkswagen Canada (I mean, where else, eh?).

