Rafael Nadal continues comeback with a win in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia—Rafael Nadal was in need of some sleep, so he didn’t waste much time against Alexandr Dolgopolov on Tuesday.The 14-time major champion, playing his opening match at the Brisbane International a day after arriving in Australia following a win in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, beat the Ukrainian 6-3, 6-3 after getting on the court at almost 10:30 p.m. local time.Returning from a wrist injury which curtailed the end of his 2016 season, Nadal said he’s determined to use every match as preparation for a shot at the title in the season-opening Grand Slam event in Melbourne.The 30-year-old Spaniard dropped serve in the third game but recovered to win the last five games of the first set against the 2012 finalist. In all, he converted all four of his break points and fended off three of the four he faced.“A little bit of jet lag. It’s tough, these kinds of things at the beginning,” said Nadal, who added that he was still sleeping in the early afternoon and felt “destroyed” after the travel. “There wasn’t a lot of time to adapt.”Article Continued BelowHe only made nine unforced errors, and his most glaring miss of the night was when whiffed at a ball as he tried to hit it into the crowd to celebrate his win.In a post-match news conference, he apologized after stifling a yawn, but said he still preferred the late start to help him overcome the jet lag.Nadal has changed his preparation for the Australian Open, arriving two weeks ahead of time to fine tune his game in a bid to make amends for a shocking first-round exit last year.

