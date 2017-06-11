Rafael Nadal wins record 10th French Open title, beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in final

PARIS—His clay-court prowess as unassailable as ever, Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final Sunday.No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.Call it a Perfect 10.Read more: 30-somethings now hold top five spots in men’s tennisArticle Continued BelowStan Wawrinka oldest French Open finalist in 44 yearsThe 31-year-old Nadal was overwhelmingly good from start to finish against Wawrinka — and over the past two weeks en route to La Decima, Spanish for “10th.” Not only did Nadal win every set he played in the tournament, he dropped a total of only 35 games, the second fewest by any man on the way to any title at a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era with all matches being best-of-five-sets.Along with improving to 10-0 in finals at Roland Garros, Nadal increased his career haul to 15 Grand Slam trophies, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second place in the history of men’s tennis, behind only rival Roger Federer’s 18.