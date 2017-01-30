Rahm first-time PGA winner at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO—Jon Rahm added his name to the burgeoning list of young stars Sunday with his big game and a big finish at Torrey Pines.The Spaniard made two eagles over the final six holes, the last one a 60-foot putt from the back fringe on the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 to win the Farmers Insurance Open by three shots for his first PGA Tour victory.Rahm, who turned 22 in November, beat Phil Mickelson’s mark as the youngest champion at this tournament. He also became the first player in 26 years to capture his first PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines.Starting the final round three shots out of the lead, Rahm made up ground in a hurry.He hit 4-iron into 18 feet on the par-5 13th and holed the eagle putt to tie for the lead. He stuffed a wedge into 5 feet on the 17th to take the lead, and he finished with his long eagle putt that broke hard to the right and peeled back to the left and dropped in on the side of the cup.Article Continued BelowRahm, leaning forward during its 60-foot journey to the hole, unleashed a double fist pump. He watched a replay of the last eagle putt, along with his celebration, and said, “I don’t even remember doing it.”On a day in which nine players had at least a share of the lead, the final 20 minutes only mattered for positions.Rahm finished at 13-under 275, three shots ahead of Charles Howell III (68) and C.T. Pan of Taiwan, who had a 70. Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Rodgers, tied for the lead going into the final round, fell back with too many mistakes on the back nine.