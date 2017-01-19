Raines dashes home to Cooperstown just in time: Griffin

It was literally the last chance for Tim Raines and Cooperstown in his 10th and final year on the hall of fame ballot. The 57-year-old Expos star admitted it was the first of those years that he actually had trouble sleeping, anticipating the result. The early exit polls, with over 50 per cent of the writers’ votes counted, showed Raines as a virtual shoo-in, but nothing was official. On Wednesday, with hall president Jeff Idelson doing the honours, the envelope was ripped open and a first baseman, a left fielder and a catcher walked into the shrine. For the three honourees — Jeff Bagwell, Raines and Ivan Rodriguez — the result of the 2017 voting was no joke. The newest members, the class of 2017, are headed to induction from July 28 to 30 in Cooperstown, N.Y., the culmination of a lifelong dream come true. Reliever Trevor Hoffman and outfielder Vladimir Guerrero each earned more than 70 per cent of the votes and seem mortal locks for 2018. There were a total of 442 ballots cast by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, those with 10 consecutive years of service, with 332 needed to gain the required 75-per-cent support. Bagwell, a first baseman for the Houston Astros for his entire career, gained 381 votes (86.2 per cent) in his seventh eligible year. Raines, who starred with the Expos in 1979, finished with 380 votes (86 per cent). Rodriguez, the most dominant catcher of his era, attracted 336 votes (76.0 per cent) in his first year.Article Continued BelowFor baseball fans in Canada, especially those old enough to remember Raines in his base-stealing prime throughout the ’80s, his induction on the final ballot was the highlight of Wednesday’s proceedings. But why did it take voters the maximum 10 years to see the light?The Florida native played his first 12 major-league seasons with the Expos, overcoming an issue with recreational drugs in his sophomore 1982 season. He underwent successful rehab and emerged whole on the other side, becoming the National League equivalent at leadoff of fellow hall of famer Rickey Henderson. He also played out of the spotlight in Montreal in an era that did not include all-sports networks.“I think it was a blessing that I got the opportunity to play in Montreal,” Raines said. “I got a chance to play among some fans that were totally different from the fans that were in the States. They got behind me from day one, before they even knew anything about me. They saw the way that I played the game, the passion that I had. With their help, I was able to go out, day-in and day-out, and perform, and wanting to perform at a high level for them. I owe a lot to them.