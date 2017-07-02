Rangers land biggest name as free agency opens

The New York Rangers reeled in the biggest free agent, the Winnipeg Jets hope they found an answer to their goaltending issue and the Montreal Canadiens tried to stabilize their defence on the first day of NHL free agency Saturday.The Rangers signed Kevin Shattenkirk for four years, the Jets landed Steve Mason on a two-year deal and the Canadiens signed Karl Alzner for five years. Justin Williams also returned to the Carolina Hurricanes on a two-year deal, Nick Bonino joined the Nashville Predators, and Sam Gagner signed with the Vancouver Canucks.The San Jose Sharks, meanwhile, got in front of free agency concerns down the line by extending Marc-Edouard Vlasic for eight years and goaltender Martin Jones for six years. Both were due for unrestricted free agency next summer.Cam Fowler, a 25-year-old defenceman who was also a year away from UFA status, signed an eight-year extension with the Anaheim Ducks.Shattenkirk was arguably the most talented player available in a mostly star-less free-agent class. The 28-year-old has been one of the highest scoring defencemen in the league — fourth last year with 56 points — and now joins a Rangers squad that also re-signed Brendan Smith, bought out Dan Girardi, traded Derek Stepan and added Ondrej Pavelec to back up Henrik Lundqvist.Article Continued BelowWinnipeg was plagued by goaltending woes last year with Connor Hellebuyck, most notably, unable to excel in the No. 1 role as the Jets missed the post-season.Mason is coming off a relatively poor year with the Philadelphia Flyers (.908 save percentage) but excelled in the two seasons before that. He won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 2009.He’s a worthwhile gamble for a team with plenty of talent up front, led by 19-year-old Calder runner-up Patrik Laine.