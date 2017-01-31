Raptors 905 boss Jerry Stackhouse to coach in D-League all-star game

Jerry Stackhouse doesn’t so much patrol the sideline as he prowls it, the intensity shining through without a word being spoken or shouted.He’s in his first year as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors D-League team based in Mississauga and the same fire he showed throughout his 19-year NBA career is glaringly apparent.He looks tough, he acts tough, he can get a point across with a scowl as much as an outburst.And it works.Stackhouse, who took over the D-League team after a season as an assistant to Raptors head coach Dwane Casey, was named Tuesday as the head coach of the Eastern Conference team that will play in the D-League all-star game that’s part of the NBA’s celebratory weekend in New Orleans Feb. 17-19.Article Continued BelowThe Raptors 905 were 21-7 heading into games of Tuesday night, comfortably atop the league’s Central Division, unbeaten on the road and a team that has legitimate championship potential.“It’s a big hats off to our organization,” Stackhouse said before a recent game. “We talk about it all the time, people look at it as some mythical thing — the ‘culture’ — and I think that’s what we’re about how we approach it starting with Case and the identity he has for his team, the foundation of that is who we are.“Yeah, we maybe do a couple of things here differently than that because we have to adjust to the Development League but at the end of the day, we’re all in this thing together.”