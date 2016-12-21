Raptors all business as they roll over Brooklyn

Mixing and matching lineups, with players in odd positions and odd groups, the Toronto Raptors let their maturity show through Tuesday night.With professional poise and purpose, something this team is showing more and more as the NBA season goes on, the Raptors dispatched the woeful Brooklyn Nets 116-104 at the Air Canada Centre in a wire-to-wire cakewalk.With one regular resting, coach Dwane Casey got to experiment and, even with some different looks, his team delivered. The Raptors led by six after a quarter, 16 at halftime and 19 going into the final 12 minutes before they ran their record to 20-8.“The ball stuck a little bit because of matchup situations, the ball didn’t swing as fluid we wanted it to but, again, we found a way,” coach Dwane Casey said. “I think that’s a sign of maturity, a team coming together a little bit.”Kyle Lowry had 23 points and Norm Powell 21 for the Raptors, who also saw Fred VanVleet and Bruno Caboclo make history.Article Continued BelowEach played 31 minutes for the Raptors 905 D-League team in a matinee game Tuesday and each finished off the long day playing the final 2:17 for the NBA team.It’s the first time that Raptors players have pulled off the feat.Patrick Patterson got the night off for the Raptors as a maintenance night for some bumps and bruises that have been nagging him for a while.

