Raptors blow out Knicks with big second, third quarters

It is absolutely true, as Dwane Casey will tell you every time you speak, that defence is the hallmark of basketball champions, and that stopping teams from scoring is a slump-proof way to consistent excellence.But he will also admit that scoring can be wildly fun and tremendously exciting because gaining a huge lead any night makes any game easier.After watching his Toronto Raptors dismantle yet another overmatched opponent with a devastating offence that is the most efficient in the NBA, Casey marvelled at the myriad ways his team can win.They can shoot themselves to wins, being as potent a three-point team as exists. They can walk the ball up and execute with astonishing crispness, thanks to the mid-range brilliance of DeMar DeRozan. Or they can pound the ball inside if they have to and use centre Jonas Valanciunas as the anchor.And if the starters need a break, how about unleashing the likes of Terrence Ross, Norman Powell, Cory Joseph and, when he gets healthy, Patrick Patterson on the second unit?Article Continued Below“We’ve got some good pieces that fit, they know where each other are, (there is) the continuity from over the years, the playing with each other, knowing each other, all that stuff adds together,” Casey said after the Raptors routed the New York Knicks 116-101 at the Air Canada Centre in a game that wasn’t nearly as close at the score would indicate.“And they’re playing with a tremendous amount of confidence on the offensive end.”What the Raptors did to the Knicks in the middle two quarters Sunday was astonishing and it made it look as if New York simply gave up.

