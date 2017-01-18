Raptors cap record first half with win over Nets

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—In the monotony of an NBA regular season a little zaniness is always welcome, and for an otherwise nondescript contest on a dreary Tuesday in January, the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets played a doozy.Lucas Nogueira made the second three-pointer of his life before exiting the game after getting smacked in the head, Kyle Lowry was reduced to a spectator with mandatory rest, DeMar DeRozan was entirely average for three quarters and Jonas Valanciunas didn’t score until the second half.And, of course, the Raptors won, because why not?Cory Joseph scored a career-high 33 points and Toronto reached another franchise milestone in a 119-109 victory over the Nets at the Barclays Center, a preposterous triumph given what they had to overcome.DeRozan parlayed 10 free throws and a solid fourth quarter into a 36-point night despite missing 13 of 21 shots through three quarters.Article Continued BelowThe win puts Toronto at 28-13 at the precise midpoint of its season, the first time they’ve won that many games in the same period in franchise history.It was a night of discombobulation, some brought on by the Raptors themselves and some by circumstances.The organizational decision to give Lowry the night off before a game in his hometown of Philadelphia is to ensure the wear and tear of the regular season doesn’t eat at him over the final three months.