Raptors Casey decides there is rest for the weary

You can teach an old coach new tricks.The Toronto Raptors did not go through a traditional game-day morning shootaround Thursday before facing the Utah Jazz because the team’s sleep consultants convinced Dwane Casey that rest was more beneficial.“The sleep people were saying that this schedule . . . could be an issue and to make sure we started as late as possible,” Casey said. “For me, I’m superstitious and old school — ‘Hey, let’s go through shootaround.’ It’s definitely not going to be an all-the-time thing. We’re going to consult with them and find out what days are red flags.”Unless they are playing back-to-back games, the Raptors usually spend an hour on the court each game-day morning, primarily walking through what the scouting report suggests that night’s opponent will do.Article Continued BelowThursday, the players rested in the morning and walked through some game preparation late in the afternoon.“Rest is very important in this league,” Casey said. “We’ve been on the road 13 (days) . . . and I’ve come to that side of the fence that rest is important —or better than long, drawn-out practices — to save the legs, save the energy. There’s only so much in the tank to pull from.”STREET CLOTHES: The Raptors were without power forward Patrick Patterson for the third straight game Thursday due to a strained left knee.

