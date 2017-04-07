Raptors close East gap with Lowry back: Arthur

One thing Kyle Lowry likes to do is pretend he’s not smart. Or at least, pretend that his basketball brain, his biggest asset other than abundance of both will and posterior, shuts off and relaxes. Ask the Toronto Raptors point guard about what Cleveland is doing these days, go ahead. “I don’t watch what they’re doing defensively or offensively,” said Lowry before Toronto’s Friday night matchup with the Miami Heat at the Air Canada Centre. “I watch us, and worry about us. Honestly, I watch the games, I love watching them play, but I don’t look at the schemes or what they’re doing. Just watch basketball.”Mmm hmm. Lowry came back Wednesday after a 21-game absence due to wrist surgery, and he was a magic show: 42 minutes, 9-for-16 shooting, 2-for-5 from three-point range, 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, 27 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a comeback win. The shooting was a particular surprise. The rest was not. “Kyle’s a dog, man,” said former teammate James Johnson, now a skinnier version of himself for the Miami Heat. “He’s the ultimate competitor. I don’t think it has anything to do with him catching up — I think the guys are going to have to catch up with him. Being off as long as he was, he’s the one with the supercharged legs right now, and he’s the one with all the energy. He can make more effort plays.” He was asked about Lowry’s basketball brain. “In IQ?” asked Johnson. “Top five. Russell (Westbrook), Chris Paul, LeBron of course. (Lowry) can pick it apart. He makes passes that you work on in practice that you don’t want a guy to make.”Article Continued BelowLowry has three regular-season games to reacquaint himself with this team, and then the playoffs. There is still a chance that the Raptors could see the Cleveland Cavaliers as soon as the second round, and Cleveland reasserted itself as the only team that can decide to go up a few notches when it smashed Boston earlier this week. Better hurry.“It’s just like what happened the other night — everyone was just kind of feeling each other out,” said Raptors coach Dwane Casey. “What are we going to do in this situation, where are we going to go? It’s basketball. It’s still playing hard, getting into your guy defensively, pick-and-roll defence, everything’s the same. Kyle will figure it out. Don’t wait around to see what he’s going to do. Everyone do your job with the same energy, same focus, playing with force that you’ve been playing with, and he will figure it out. I think that’s going to be the key with us going forward.“I think everyone’s kind of walking around on eggshells. No. Play. Do what you’ve been doing and he will figure it out.”