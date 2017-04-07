Raptors coach says team needs to shoot more 3-pointers

The three-point shot is one of the best weapons an NBA team can possess in this era of the game and Raptors coach Dwane Casey wants to see more of them.The Raptors began play Friday night ranked 22nd of 30 NBA teams in three-pointers attempted, averaging just 24.3 per game and the coach is worried his players are simply turning down too many chances.“We were great for a while, and then for a long period of time we were turning down three-point shots,” he said. “For the rhythm of the offence, for their confidence, for their ability to make those shots, you’ve got to take them. When you start pump faking and driving before you even catch the ball, that’s when you get in trouble, you lose confidence, the rhythm.“We even got a three-second call (Wednesday in Detroit) because we turned down a three-point shot because our centre was expecting a shot. You’ve got to take those shots.”The Raptors will be aided by the return of point guard Kyle Lowry, who is a far bigger three-point threat than either Cory Joseph or Delon Wright, who split time while he was out.Article Continued BelowLowry averages five long distance attempts per game and his presence should loosen up defences.“You’re not going to have any new plays but the spacing is much better with him as a three-point shooting threat off the ball,” Casey said of Lowry. “That’s why it’s so effective with him and Cory to play together, and now Delon — those guys playing with each other. You have one more three-point shooter out there.” The NBA is expanding its “Last Two Minutes” scrutiny of referee’s calls during the coming playoff.