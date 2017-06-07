Raptors DeMar DeRozan finds himself in some rarified air money-wise

CLEVELAND—DeMar DeRozan is running in some exclusive global company.According to a list compiled by Forbes magazine, the Raptors guard is among the top-50 best-paid professional athletes on earth.With combined earnings of $31.6 million (U.S.), DeRozan ranks 32nd on the list. He earned $26.6 million in salary and picked up another $5 million in endorsements, according to the magazine.Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list at $93 million ($58 million salary, $35 million endorsements) and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is second at $86.2 million ($31.2 million, plus $55 million).Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors is fifth ($60.6 million total) while teammate Stephen Curry is eighth ($47.3 million).Article Continued BelowNO, HE’S NOT TIRED: There’s a whole summer to rest, and LeBron James can wait until then to catch a break.With some attention being paid to the workload James is being asked to handle for his Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors — defending Kevin Durant, playing about 40 intense minutes in each of the first two games — questions arise about whether he’s wearing down.He scuttled that idea at Cleveland’s shoot-around before Game 3.