Raptors ease Carroll into winning mix

“Trust The Process” has become the rallying cry for the Philadelphia 76ers over the past couple of seasons, a plea to have faith in the slow and often painful exercise of building something.It’s working there. The Sixers have already won more games this year than they did in the entire 2015-16 season.Seems to work in a different way in Toronto, too.While not building a good team out of nothing, the Raptors put faith in the painstaking process of getting DeMarre Carroll all the way back from knee surgery to consistently important on-court producer, and it’s been working out particularly well of late.“Our medical people have done an excellent job of bringing him along the right way,” coach Dwane Casey said this week.Article Continued BelowCarroll, who had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee a year ago last week, seems almost back to normal after a long, drawn-out rehabilitation process. He was held out of back-to-back games earlier this season, and his off-day regimen has always been more about strengthening his knee that working five-on-five with his teammates. The Raptors are now reaping the benefits.Carroll is back to playing every night — his first back-to-back set came right after Christmas, on the road against Golden State and Phoenix — and has produced. In a five-game stretch before Friday night’s visit by the Brooklyn Nets, Carroll had averaged more than 13 points and five rebounds in 33 minutes a night, while making 14 of 30 three-pointers.He has become a more consistent scoring threat, taking some of the heat off the all-star backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

