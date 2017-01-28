Raptors end slide at five

It really is a simple game, this basketball.Play hard, try hard, race around with some kind of controlled chaos and you’re likely to win.Coach Dwane Casey suggested his Toronto Raptors had been playing in “second gear” during a five-game losing streak, “kind of moping along” before a sudden burst of energy gave them the victory they craved and needed so much.Kyle Lowry set the tone with a dervish-like start, and the Raptors played with far more energy for far more of a game than they had been of late in beating the Milwaukee Bucks 102-86 at the Air Canada Centre.“I think we were just flying around the floor,” Lowry said. “We needed to get off the losing streak and I think everyone felt that tonight.”Article Continued BelowNo one felt it more than Lowry.He finished with 32 points and six assists, but it was more his sheer will than his stats that allowed Toronto to win for the first time since Jan. 17 at Brooklyn.He dominated the opening quarter in every respect — getting Toronto off to an unusually impressive start with 12 points and five assists in the opening 10 minutes. And when the Bucks cut a comfortable Toronto lead to seven heading into the fourth quarter, Lowry came back from a short rest and the Raptors doubled the advantage in the first five minutes of the quarter.