Raptors fall to desperate Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS—Dwane Casey warned about the intensity the Raptors were going to face here Tuesday, from a team scratching and clawing to keep alive hopes of making the NBA playoffs.The coach wondered how his team would react, hoping they would match up well, hit for hit, and play with an edge despite being in rather comfortable circumstances.“That’s exactly the message we gave the team this morning,” Casey said, “how important the game is. We have to be ready.”And they weren’t ready for long enough.Seeing a 19-point first-half lead disappear in a brutal defensive third quarter, the Raptors were beaten 108-90 by a desperate gang of Indiana Pacers, a win that kept alive playoff hopes that were fast fading.Article Continued BelowThe game ended with the Raptors incensed at Indiana’s Lance Stephenson, who made a meaningless layup with 3.3 seconds left. P.J. Tucker chased him almost off the court and up the tunnel, held back by Casey and teammates. DeMarre Carroll was equally worked up.The Pacers simply outworked the Raptors for the entire second half, beating a Toronto team it had lost to twice in the last 17 days.For the Raptors, who were beaten for just the second time in the last 10 games, the defeat wasn’t horribly costly. They still hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Washington Wizards in the fight for third place in the Eastern Conference with four games left in the regular season.