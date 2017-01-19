Raptors fall to Sixers in Sullingers return

PHILADELPHIA—It was only 13:50 in a long and sometimes tedious season, but it was a significant stretch of time for the Toronto Raptors here Wednesday night.Jared Sullinger — the wide-bodied, high-IQ big man the team has been waiting half a season for — made his debut, but Toronto dropped a 94-89 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.“Honestly, tonight welost that game,” Kyle Lowry said after the Raptors shot 40 per cent from the floor while missing 18 of 24 three-pointers and eight of 23 free throws. “I give them credit — they played hard, with passion — but we lost that game.”Limited to short stretches as he returns from October surgery to implant a screw in his left foot, Sullinger provided eight points and three rebounds during his first game since the pre-season, but his arrival means much more than that.He is a four-year veteran who knows how to play, and showed flashes in his first-half run. He set a handful of hard, effective screens, carved out space in the low post with a body that’s made for banging, and gave a quick glimpse of what might be still to come.Article Continued Below“I was able to keep up with the game,” Sullinger said. “I didn’t think I was going to be able to keep up, especially how hard and how fast the Sixers play, but I was able to keep up with the game.”His debut — he played about five minutes in the second half and was obviously winded — was marred by the departure of DeMarre Carroll halfway through the third quarter with a head injury. Falling while going for a loose ball, Carroll hit his head against the knee of teammate Pascal Siakam and crumpled to the court. He remained on the floor for a few minutes before walking — gingerly — to the locker room under his own power.He was examined by Sixers team doctors and cleared, but a sore neck kept him out of the rest of the game.