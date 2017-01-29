Raptors fan favourite all Biz-ness in return with Magic

He was beloved by fans and teammates during his time as a Raptor, but Bismack Biyombo will happily play the role of the enemy when he takes on his old club in Toronto on Sunday night.Raptors coach Dwane Casey cast the Orlando Magic centre as the villain, while also heaping praise on a player whose lasting impact on the local scene is impressive given that he only played here for a year. Later — sitting, by force of habit, near the hoop where he used to do his work in the Raptors’ practice gym — Biyombo was on the same page as his former coach. “They know better than anybody that I’ve got no friends on the court, so I’m going to get out there and do the best to help my team win the game,” said the Congolese centre, in town for the first time since joining the Magic as a free agent in July. That doesn’t mean he won’t have friends in the building. He has remained close with many current Raptors, and still gets warm wishes from fans to this day. Article Continued BelowHis departure was strictly business. While the Raptors could surely use his skills up front this season, the financial side — Orlando signed him for $72 million over four seasons — just didn’t add up.“Obviously those fans love me with all their hearts and I gave them my best every night,” Biyombo told reporters in Boston, following the Magic’s 128-98 loss to the Celtics on Friday night. “They got a best shot out of me; I got a best shot out of them.” Biyombo said he wasn’t quite sure what reaction he’d get from the Air Canada Centre crowd, but expects to face a well-prepared, well-coached Raptors team with an extra jump in its step after snapping a five-game losing skid against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Orlando has dropped three straight.